Local pool star blitzed a 128-strong field to win over a grand and retain his number one ranking

​Golden oldie Mark Gray confirmed his number one ranking on the Over 50s International Rules Pool Tour (IRPT) with a blistering success in the first event of the year.

​The resident professional at Bourne Snooker centre blitzed a 128-strong field at the Castle Sports Lounge in Tamworth to claim the £1,200 first prize.

The players competed in 16 groups of eight with the top four in each going through to a 64-man straight knockout competition.

Gray topped his group with six wins out of seven before winning six more matches with no opponent getting close to him.

Gray beat Andy Gibson 5-1, Kent’s Adrian Read 5-1 and then Lee Irwin from Stockton-on-Tees, also 5-1.

In his quarter-final the local star beat Kendal’s former snooker tour professional Andy Milliard 6-3 and in the semi-final he saw off Warrington’s Steve Wall 6-2. Wall had knocked out Peterborough’s Steve Singh 5-2 in the last 32.

And in the final Gray beat Corby’s Kevin McCallum 7-2.

Gray said: “The club/venue was amazing with 27 pool tables. It’s the best club I have ever played at, which is probably why i played so well.

"It’s not often you can win a pool tournament of such high standard without really being pushed.

"As you get older you never really know where your next win is going to come from so it’s always nice to get a title under your belt early on in the year.

"There were some big wins in there for me. I lost to Lee Irwin the last time I played him for a start."