Local pool ace wins close to £2,500 for finishing second after a high-class final

Mark Gray (right).

Local pool ace Mark Gray just fell short in his bid to win his biggest competition of the year.

But the Bourne Snooker Club professional walked away with an impressive £2,400 after losing in the final of the International Rules Pool Tour Amateur Championships at the Castle Sports Lounge in Tamworth.

The final against former Ultimate Tour Professional Dan Eaton-Lees from Walsall was shortened to one set of a race to four frames because of time issues and Gray went down 4-3 in a high-class match.

There were 128 entrants, but Gray was confident after winning six of his last seven events. The format was 16 groups of eight playing best-of-seven matches with the top four going through to a 64-player knockout. The format then moved to a best of three, best-of-seven, set format.

Gray qualified from his group winning five of his seven matches. The two he lost were settled by a deciding frame. In the knockout stages Gray beat Dean White from Staffordshire 2-0 (4-0, 4-1), Neil Toms (Broxbourne) 2-0 (4-1 4-0) and ex-snooker pro Andy Millard (Kendal) 2-0 (4-1, 4-0).

Gray lost the first set of his quarter final 4-0 to Mark White (Coventry), but recovered to win the next two sets 4-2 and 4-1. Adam Haylett (Thetford) was despatched 2-0 (4-2, 4-0) in the semi-final before Gray was beaten in the final. Peterborough’s Steve Martin finished fourth in his group with four wins & three losses to qualify, but lost in last 64 2-1 after winning the first set 4-0.