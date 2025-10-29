Local pool ace wins close to £2,500 for finishing second after a high-class final
But the Bourne Snooker Club professional walked away with an impressive £2,400 after losing in the final of the International Rules Pool Tour Amateur Championships at the Castle Sports Lounge in Tamworth.
The final against former Ultimate Tour Professional Dan Eaton-Lees from Walsall was shortened to one set of a race to four frames because of time issues and Gray went down 4-3 in a high-class match.
There were 128 entrants, but Gray was confident after winning six of his last seven events. The format was 16 groups of eight playing best-of-seven matches with the top four going through to a 64-player knockout. The format then moved to a best of three, best-of-seven, set format.
Gray qualified from his group winning five of his seven matches. The two he lost were settled by a deciding frame. In the knockout stages Gray beat Dean White from Staffordshire 2-0 (4-0, 4-1), Neil Toms (Broxbourne) 2-0 (4-1 4-0) and ex-snooker pro Andy Millard (Kendal) 2-0 (4-1, 4-0).
Gray lost the first set of his quarter final 4-0 to Mark White (Coventry), but recovered to win the next two sets 4-2 and 4-1. Adam Haylett (Thetford) was despatched 2-0 (4-2, 4-0) in the semi-final before Gray was beaten in the final. Peterborough’s Steve Martin finished fourth in his group with four wins & three losses to qualify, but lost in last 64 2-1 after winning the first set 4-0.