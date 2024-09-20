Local pool ace fails in hat-trick bid, record snooker field for Conservative Club legend's event

Richard Jones (left) and Mark Gray.

​Local pool ace Mark Gray failed in his bid to land a rapid hat-trick of prestigious 8-ball titles.

Gray was in Newport Pagnell for the Over 40 Tour Grand Final after wins in UK Masters and Southern Seniors Tour events.

The Bourne Snooker Centre professional beat Peterborough cue sports legend Steve Singh 5-1 and Londoner Paul McArdle 5-0 in his early rounds, but went down 6-2 in his last-16 tie to Richard Jones from Cambridge who went on to win the competition.

"Richard is my best mate on tour so I was pleased for him,” Gray said. “A combination of dry breaks and him playing great meant the hat-trick bid was unsuccessful!”

SNOOKER

​A record 24 players will compete for the Masters Cup and the £375 top prize when snooker's Legends Tour returns to the Peterborough Conservative Club on Sunday.

​Skegness potter Jamie Turner will be looking to defend the trophy he won last year, but he faces stiff competition from a field of players including former professionals Colin Mitchell and Gary Skipworth.

Two-time tour winner Richard Jones, former number one Russell Huxter, reigning Snooker Classic champion Jason Green and Kings Lynn's Alec Chalmers, who has narrowly lost both the Six Reds and Champions Trophy finals in the past 12 months, are also also part of a high quality entry list.

The tournament will also see promising youngster Freddie Miles make his debut in the event alongside locals Vaughan Lutkin, Gary Norman and Steve Martin.

The action gets underway at 10am, with all matches played over the best-of-three frames.