Local motorbike star delivered a masterclass at Thruxton on his BMX Cup debut

Harry Cook in action at Thruxton. Photo Matt Anthony

Young Guyhirn rider Harry Cook delivered a masterclass performance in his first outing in the BMW F900R Cup in Round 6 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Thruxton.

Teenager Cook proved his raw talent on motorcycling's ultimate level playing field, despite making the switch from his usual Sportbike class.

Cook's weekend began with 9th position in combined free practice, immediately establishing himself as a front-runner in the competitive 42-bike field.

Qualifying brought even greater success. Despite concerns about tyre degradation in the scorching conditions, Cook delivered a superb 7th place, earning him a strong grid position for Saturday's Heat 1 race.

Saturday's opening race saw Cook translate his qualifying pace into race results. He demonstrated remarkable consistency and racecraft, bringing his BMW home in 7th position after eight hard-fought laps. His fastest lap of 1:24.059 proved he had the pace to mix it with the established F900R Cup regulars.

As temperatures soared to scorching levels for Sunday's main 10-lap race, Cook faced his biggest test yet. Starting from his Heat 1 result position of 7th, he found himself in the thick of intense mid-pack battles throughout the race.

In a weekend where several experienced campaigners fell by the wayside Cook kept his head down and his BMW pointing forward. Most impressively, he demonstrated the situational awareness that separates good riders from great ones, successfully avoiding a last-corner incident that could have ruined his weekend.

When the chequered flag fell, Cook had secured a highly creditable 12th place finish, setting a fastest lap of 1:23.535 in the process – a time that would have placed him 7th in qualifying, showing his continued improvement throughout the weekend.