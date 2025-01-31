Local karate kids win English titles in style

Zachary Giles (left) and Leo Johnson.

​Local lads Zachary Giles and Leo Johnson are celebrating English National karate gold medals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The pair are members of the Oubaitori Karate Club who host classes in Werrington and Orton.

Zachary and Leo entered the Traditional Karate Categories for Kata (Forms) and Kumite (Fighting).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo is only nine, yet has been training for over five years, fought up a weight class at the WKU (World Kickboxing and Karate Union) English Open in Worcester, but that didn’t stop him claiming gold in the senior grades 30-35kg event.

Matt Johnson (front) with Zachary Giles (back left) and Leo Johnson.

The youngster's success earned him a spot in the WKU Traditional England squad and the chance to compete in a World Championship event in Trier, Germany in October.

Zachary (11) has only been training for six months, yet walked away with a gold in Kata in the Junior Grades and a silver in Junior Kumite.

Leo will have family support in Germany as father Matt Johnson, his coach, will be taking part as a reigning world champion. Johnson senior won the Kumite Under 90kg category last year and will be defending his title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year Johnson senior was sponsored by Evaluagent, Airport Arrivals a local taxi company, and BGL/Compare the Market and is looking for fresh sponsorship this year.

Leo is also seeking sponsorship from local companies. Contact can be made through www.TryKarate.net or by phone to 01733 639192 or on social media @OubaitoriKarate.

Oubaitori Karate Club is a not for profit club part funded by Nene Park, Heritage Fund and Your Community Greenspace.

The club work with students of all abilities from the age of four with classes taking place four nights a week.

TAE KWON DO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was another perfect pass rate from Mark Farnham School students at their latest colour belt grading event in King’s Lynn.

The school sent 88 members from clubs across the East Anglia region and all were successful.

They included Peterborough students Sebastian Soju Thomas (5th Kup) plus Christa Sabu Augustine, Savio Soju Thomas and Sashwat Thiawarajan (2nd Kups).

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Mark Farnham on 07771 644460 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk.