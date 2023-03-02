Little Louie delivers a huge highlight at the National Cross Country Championships

Louie Hemmings during the English Cross Country Championships.

​Under 13 Hemmings, who has already won gold at the Lincolnshire Championship, and bronze at the South of England Championships this year, hoped for a high finish on the Bolesworth Castle course.

But he exceeded his own expectations, running a controlled race and holding his position throughout after a quick start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course was mainly flat and relatively mud free, but many athletes found it deceptively challenging.

Louie Hemmings.

However, the Crowland-based youngster was untroubled, running the 3km course in well under six minute miles.

His achievement was made even more impressive when ‘Athletics Weekly’, Britain's leading authority on all things athletic described the under 13 boy's race as 'one of the best quality fields on record.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sebastian Beedell was also in top form, placing 28th in the under 17 boys race.

Beedell will be looking forward to the upcoming track season after enjoying something of a breakthrough year in 2022 when he showed what a promising 1,500m and 3,000m runner he is.

PANVAC's junior women had a good day, finishing as 11th team.

Molly Peel enjoyed a fine run, coming home in 42nd place, her best placing in the nationals to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peel was well supported by Hannah Knight in 72nd place and Lottie Hemmings who crossed the line 89th.

There were also top 100 finishes from under 15 Erin Walker who finished 60th, and from Harvey Hancock who placed 73rd in the junior men's race.

The senior men's race boasted an enormous field of 1,473 runners. Luke Brown led a PANVAC trio home, finishing 216th. Simon Fell placed 419th, with Alex Curtis finishing 739th on the 12km course.

Fell's son Isaac finished 154th under 17 boy, with Felix Bowling 127th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third member of the Fell family Noah was the 278th under 15 boy home, while Evie Hemmings was in action along with her brother & sister, finishing as the 221st under 15 girl.

Olivia Walker, older sister of under 15 Erin, crossed the line 155th in the under 17 girls race.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC long jumper Francesca Fenwick finished 9th at the British Universities Indoor Championships held in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pole vaulter Angus Bowling also placed 9th in his event with a clearance of 4.23m.

Joseph Prince came through his 400m heat in a time of 51.36 before being eliminated in the semi-finals.

Charlotte Dunstone ran a time of 11.21 when finishing 6th in her 60m hurdles heat.

DIARY DATES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular local spring 10k races kick off with the Keith Hall memorial event which is staged at Thorney on Sunday, March 26.

Further race details and information about how to enter can be found at www.thorneyrunningclub.com.