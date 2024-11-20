Lewis legs it to win an individual and team silver for PANVAC at Eastern Championships

PANVAC silver medalists, from left, Monty Wood-Davis, Lewis Legge and Finlay Smith.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s cross country runners were amongst the medals once again as the under 15 boys won silver at the Eastern Championships in Bury St Edmunds.

​Lewis Legge also won individual silver with teammates Finlay Smith and Monty Wood-Davis finishing 19th and 22nd respectively.

Club chair Elaine Larkins said “It's a great achievement for the boys. They loved racing at the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield two weeks ago and felt they could get among the medals here.

“I am thrilled for them all as they have worked so hard for this and thoroughly deserve it.”

Brandon Ballard.

Steve Sheppard of PANVAC finished 11th in the senior men's race.

PARALYMPIC STAR

Orton-based middle distance athlete Brandon Ballard’s career has moved up another notch after it was confirmed he's one of 18 athletes placed on the Paralympic Futures Programme.

The Hunts AC athletes is one of five first-year athletes added to the three-year programme. The programme is designed to offer support for athletes who have shown the potential to be successful at future Paralympic Games.

The 21 year-old who competes in the T20/F20 category for athletes with intellectual impairments lowered his 800PB to 1:58.74 and his 1,500m best time to 4:01.13 in the summer, and will hope to follow one of his predecessors on the programme Ben Sandilands who won Paralympic 1,500m gold in Paris earlier this year.

EVERGREEN ERIC

There’s no holding evergreen Eric Winstone back. A year after a knee replacement operation the 73 year-old Bushfield Jogger clocked 50:55 in the Brighton 10k finishing as ninth over 70.

Although it's too late for selection this year, Winstone finished five seconds inside the qualifying time for England Masters consideration.

POSTMAN DELIVERS

Peterborough postman Miguel Cann finished as first over 60 in the St Neots Half Marathon. Cann, who competes as an unattached athlete (not a club member) clocked an impressive time of 1:21.55 and finished 31st overall.

Yaxley’s Sue Ball recorded a time of 1:57.08 to finish as third over 65 female.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES

Helpston's Ruth Jones had a rare off day when competing in the Conwy Half Marathon.

The Pilsgate-based racer felt off the pace from the start and finished 10th lady, 14th Jones and 171st overall with a time of 1:32.25. This was seven minutes down on her best half marathon time which she ran at Lake Vyrnwy, also in Wales, two years ago.

Husband Brian Jones finished just outside the top 400 in a field of nearly 3,000 runners with a time of 1:41.48. He too failed to keep up with the Jones’s being beaten by 24 of his namesakes.