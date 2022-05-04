George Russell is preparing for the Miami Grand Prix. Photo: Getty Images

The 24-year-old is preparing for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, fourth in the rider standings.

Having accumulated more points than Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton after four rounds of the 2022 campaign, speculation is mounting as to whether the seven-time champ is growing frustrated being outshone by his fellow Brit.

However, Hill has a more pragmatic approach.

“George has done an absolutely brilliant job and is looking strong," he told the F1 Nation podcast.

"I think Lewis has been a little unlucky, has been delving around and has been happy to play the guy who tries the experimental set up for Mercedes a bit because he has got more experience with them.

“So, perhaps he has gone the wrong way sometimes and that has made him look worse off than he is against George.

“But George is definitely doing a sterling job and I think that is a very firm foundation for him going forward.

“He has not humiliated Lewis in any way I don’t think, I don’t see it like that."

Russell returned to Mercedes, finishing in the top five in his opening four races.

"George is very keen to establish himself and he has to, let’s be honest," Hill continued.