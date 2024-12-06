Legends League finalists playing for the 'Mark Wildman Trophy'

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Mark Wildman (left) with former World Snooker Champion Terry Griffiths who also passed away recently.placeholder image
Mark Wildman (left) with former World Snooker Champion Terry Griffiths who also passed away recently.
​Finalists in the ‘Legends League’ snooker tournament this Sunday will be playing for ‘The Mark Wildman’ trophy.

​Wildman, a former world billiards champion and snooker professional from Peterborough, passed away recently prompting the local cue ball community to stage the event in his memory.

Most Popular

The top eight players of the year will compete for a record £500 top prize as well as the title at the Court Club, Bretton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Split into two groups of four with the top one from each progressing through to the final, a high quality standard is expected from some of the country's leading amateurs.

Group A sees current number one Paul Sparrow line up against Skegness potter Jamie Turner, reigning Players Championship winner Alex Clenshaw and former professional Gary Skipworth.

Group B consists of ‘Snooker Classic champion’ Jason Green, number three seed Richard Jones, maximum man Harvey Chandler, who achieved his 147 feat back in April, and Peterborough's Steve Martin.

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice