Legends League finalists playing for the 'Mark Wildman Trophy'
Wildman, a former world billiards champion and snooker professional from Peterborough, passed away recently prompting the local cue ball community to stage the event in his memory.
The top eight players of the year will compete for a record £500 top prize as well as the title at the Court Club, Bretton.
Split into two groups of four with the top one from each progressing through to the final, a high quality standard is expected from some of the country's leading amateurs.
Group A sees current number one Paul Sparrow line up against Skegness potter Jamie Turner, reigning Players Championship winner Alex Clenshaw and former professional Gary Skipworth.
Group B consists of ‘Snooker Classic champion’ Jason Green, number three seed Richard Jones, maximum man Harvey Chandler, who achieved his 147 feat back in April, and Peterborough's Steve Martin.