Knights charge to glory in the Lincs Cross Country Championships, plus golds for Molly, Harry, William and Brandon

​The Knight sisters charged to a gold and a silver medal, as Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes picked up four first place finishes at the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championship at wet and muddy Biscathorpe.

Molly Peel in action at the Lincs Cross Country Championships. Photo: Colin Wright

​Josie Knight won under 20 gold and there were further county championship wins for under 15 William Harris and under 20 Harry Hewitt.

In addition Molly Peel won the senior women's championship at her first attempt, with Hannah Knight finishing as runner-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peel has been the under 17 and under 20 county champion in previous years.

Harry Hewitt won a gold medal in the Lincs Cross Country Championships

Peel and Knight dominated to the extent that they were over a minute clear of the third place finisher.

A third PANVAC lady Ellie Rainbow placed fourth, while Alison Dunphy crossed the line in ninth place and second over 50.

The PANVAC under 20 men delivered a clean sweep of the medals, with Harry Hewitt winning ahead of Archie Faulder with Isaac Fell third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the under 20s running alongside the senior men, Hewitt was headed only by Bingley Harrier Joe Wilkinson who won the Great Eastern Run three months ago.

Simon Fell placed sixth and was first over 40 in the seniors race with Ben Hewitt 42nd and Paul Parkin 64th.

Hannah Taylor won over 20 bronze, with PANVAC star Lottie Hemmings, who is currently studying at Norwich University and running for City of Norwich AC, crossing the line second.

William Harris won a closely fought under 15 race by just two seconds from a Lincoln Wellington AC opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Preston won under 17 silver with Noah Fell placing sixth. Yvette Annis picked up the girls under 17 bronze.

The Cambridgeshire Championship was cancelled due to flooding at its St Neots venue. It is hoped it will take place later in the month.

OUNDLE RACES

PANVAC’s Alex Curtis finished 18th at the Oundle 10k. He crossed the line in a time of 38.12.

Minio Migliorini of Yaxley placed 31st with a 40.58 clocking with Ellie Piccaver, also of Yaxley, fourth lady in a time of 43.46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Connor of Yaxley was the first over 50 lady crossing the line in a time of 46.02.

David Marr of PANVAC finished 64th in 46.58 while Stamford Strider Jim Grant ran 46.18 taking the over 65 honours.

Bushfield Jogger Charlotte Edwards finished as third lady in the 5k.

INDOOR GOLD

Orton-based Brandon Ballard got his first ever indoor season off to a flying start winning T20 1,500m gold in the National Indoor Para Championship at Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hunts AC ace, who was the youngest athlete on the track, made it look easy winning in a time of 4:10.28.

He finished 20m ahead of a field which included international athletes.

Ballard is an emerging force in para athletics. He won the English Athletics Disability 1,500m title last year.