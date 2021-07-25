‘Jumping Jess’ hits the heights again in a National BMX event

Jessica Marriott in action in Gosport.

The Peterborough BMX club star won the girls 11 class on both days to follow on from her victory in the second round last month. This is her first competitive season.

Joseph Carey made the A final both days in the male 15s finishing sixth on each occasion while clubmate Owen Putland won the B final on Saturday, and was ninth overall, but missed out on a spot in the final on Sunday. Owen also rode cruiser finishing seventh in the A final and second in the B final for 10th overall.

Leah Pearson (female 30+) made the A final both days with consistent riding finishing sixth and fourth.

Jessica Marriott with her trophies from Gosport.

Harvey Putland battled in a class of 33 riders, losing in the heats on Saturday before reaching Sunday’s quarter-finals.