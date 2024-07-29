Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Gunthorpe’s Jake Jarman was in outstanding form in the men's team event, but Great Britain just missed out on a medal.

​For the third successive Games the GB team had to settle for fourth place.

The bronze they won at London 2012, with Eye resident Louis Smith in the team, remains the only medal for GB’s men in the team competition in Olympic history.

GB missed out on bronze in Paris on Monday by just over two points, pipped by the United States team who they had beaten comfortably in qualifying.

Jake Jarman on the rings (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

Japan pinched the gold medal off China in the final moments after an error strewn finale by gymnasts in both teams.

Jarman scored heavily in his two best events, the floor and the vault. He scored an impressive 14.966 on the floor and an outstanding 15.266 on the vault.

Jarman also contributed 13.400 on the high bar, 14.133 on the pommel horse and 14.366 for a difficult parallel bars routine.

GB were third at halfway, but couldn’t hold off a strong finish by the USA team. A fall on the vault from Luke Whitehouse proved costly.

Jake Jarman on the pommel horse during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images).

Max Whitlock OBE, Joe Fraser and Harry Hepworth made up the GB team.

Jarman said: “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. We put up the best fight we could throughout the whole competition.

"Thank you, everyone, for your support. it never goes unnoticed. Huge congratulations to all the other teams on their performances! Still got finals to look forward to!”

Whitlock added: "Right now, it feels quite raw, but overall we can be quite proud.

Jake Jarman on the parallel bars (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

"We did everything we possibly could and fourth is still a high position in the world and we can take a lot of positivity from that.

"We’ve made history from the number of finals we’ve made in qualifications and we can take confidence from that.”

GB have qualifiers for all six apparatus finals for the first time in their Olympic history.

And Jarman still had a chance of three medals. He competes in the all-around event – the gymnasts have to tackle each piece of apparatus - on Wednesday and will contest the floor final on Saturday (from 2.30pm) and the vault final on Sunday (from 3.25pm).