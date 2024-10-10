Jack Hunt student Zayne inflicted pain on a National boxing finalist
Hussain boxed clean against Johnny Sykes from Trowbridge Boxing Club, using his dangerous jab to keep him at bay, and with his strong accurate punches.
The city lad fired off fast combinations, which forced Sykes onto his back foot, and followed up by launching powerful body shots.
Hussain secured every round to claim a convincing unanimous points win. His success is a reward for his fitness as well as his skillset and a willingness to follow instructions from his corner to the letter.
Zayne’s older bother Jacob is also a top prospect. They both fight out of the Pound for Pound Club in Walsall. The show raised £14,835 for the Ali Tazeem Foundation. Tazeem passed away aged 18 two years ago.