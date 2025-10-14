Izzy impresses to win semi-final place, while the Connors brothers show their class again

Izzy Coston celebrates her win in Devon.

Izzy Coston of the Wolves Den Boxing Club in Peterborough has scrapped her way into a National Development semi-final.

Coston took her quarter-final fight to local Devon girl Daisy Allison who had a room full of support. The city boxer took control of the centre of the ring to win the opening exchanges with her excellent jab.

Allison took the second round in a competitive contest, but Coston rallied to win the final round with some aggressive bursts of punching to claim a unanimous points verdict.

Coston now fights in the semi-finals in Kettering this weekend when she will be joined by clubmate Westley Smith. Smith’s scheduled quarter-final opponent pulled out of their fight.

Okan Kasim (left), coach Hamad Javed and Jerry-Mike Connors (right) in Lowestoft.

TOP YARD BOXING CLUB

Top Yard’s Jerry-Mike Connors claimed a revenge win over Jerry Lambert in the Triple A Club Show in Lowestoft. Lambert is a host club fighter, but Connors controlled the bout from the opening bell with his jab and never let Lambert get going.

Connors landed clean single jabs and followed up with combinations when up close. It was pretty much the same in all three rounds as Connors won unanimously on points.

Top Yard’s Okan Kasim lost on a split decision to another Triple A fighter Oliver Ball.

Kasim started well by closing down a tall southpaw boxer, but the judges decided the home boxer did enough in the final two rounds to win a close decision 3-2 even though he was constantly pushed back by body and head combinations from Kasim.

Dan Connors, the 10 year-old brother of Jerry-Mike, pushed his perfect record up to five wins in five bouts with a quality display against previously unbeaten local lad Ron Islam at the Islington Home Show.

Connors showed no mercy as he fought relentlessly on the front foot to deliver high-class hooks, jabs and uppercuts to take a unanimous points win.