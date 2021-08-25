It’s proving to be a vintage year for Peterborough & Nene Valley Athletic Club’s mature athletes as they bring home many medals from the British Masters Championships

Claire Smith on top of the podium at the British Masters Championships.

Between them the all conquering squad picked up a superb 11 medals, including four golds, at the British Masters Athletics Championship staged in Derby over the weekend.

Andrea Jenkins found herself on the top step of the podium twice with a hammer throw of 44.97m, and a distance of 13.03m in the weighted throw. Over 45 Jenkins also won discus silver.

Sean Reidy has overcome more hurdles this season than the ones he has encountered on the track, but he completed his comeback from injury by winning the M40 400m hurdles in a time of 57.2 800m. Reidy placed seventh in the 800m.

The Smith family had differing fortunes with Claire Smith winning the over 45s 100m gold medal in a time of 61.40. Smith also picked up a silver medal with a 27.40 clocking in the 200m.

Husband Julian had a frustrating day finishing just outside the medals as he placed fourth in both the 100m and 200m in the over 50 age group.

Dave Brown was pipped on the line when winning over 40s 400m silver in 52.52.

In his first outing of the season John Springs won the over 65 triple jump bronze with a distance of 8.03m.

Kevin Bates also competed in the over 65 age group and picked up shot put bronze with a distance of 9.59m.

Simon Achurch collected the over 45 discus silver with a throw of 33.84m, and the weighted throw bronze with 11.33m.