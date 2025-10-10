It's an all-Northants affair as champions start Derbyshire Bowls Trophy defence in Stamford
The A team, under the captaincy of Simon Law, will be hoping to regain the indoor inter-county championship they won at Lincoln last year.
Mick Linnell has stepped up from the B team to replace the unavailable John Earl in the A team, while B team captain Dudley Smith gives debuts to Peter Smith and Tien Ngo.
Teams: Northants A: Brian Martin, Tom Newman-Borrett, Peter Brown; Stuart Agger, Paul Dalliday, Simon Law; Martyn Dolby, Mick Linnell, Graham Agger; Michael Humphreys, Wayne Morris, Adam Warrington.
Northants B: Malcolm Mitchell, Ally McNaughton, Mike Anderson; John Holroyd, Andy Cox, Kevin Vinter; Martin Prudhoe, Tien Ngo, Dudley Smith; Neil Wright, Peter Smith, Roger Martin.
The Peterborough League hold their Council meeting of club delegates at Peterborough & District on Tuesday, while the Northants Bowling Federation's annual meeting takes place the following night at the Parkway club.