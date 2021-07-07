It was winner, winner, chicken dinner for Nassington driver Frank Bird!
Nassington driver Frank Bird was part of the team that won the second of last weekend’s Silver Cup races in Misano Italy.
It was a just reward for Bird who has had a string of podium finishes this year.
Bird partnered Japanese driver Ryuichiro Tomita to victory in an Audi R8 LMS.
From 10th on the grid, Tomita moved the car up to seventh before handing to Bird who followed up his sensational drive in Zandvoort two weeks ago to battle through the field and clinch fourth overall at the chequered flag.
In doing so Bird, who is spsonsored by his grandcfathers’s Frank Bird Poultry, took a fantastic win in the Silver Cup class.
“What a fantastic day,” Bird enthused. “I’m very pleased with my performance and the performance of the whole team.”