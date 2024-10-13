Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cambridge-based athletes Jonathan Escalante-Phillips & Georgina Schweining broke the men's and ladies course records as well as breaking the finish tape at the Great Eastern Run on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Escalante-Phillips who runs for Cambridge & Coleridge AC, shattered his previous half marathon best by 30 seconds when winning in a time of 63:55.

“The race pretty much went to plan,” said Escalante-Phillips.”My goal was 64 minutes, but I also had an eye on the 63:30 mark as getting under that time would have guaranteed me a place on the elite start at the 2025 London Marathon. I knew that time would be a stretch and I was a few seconds off it from the first mile. The support was great though with plenty of people calling out my name on the course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schweining of Cambridge Running Club dominated the ladies' field with a winning time of 1:10.45. She was using the race as a final preparation for the Frankfurt Marathon which she's running in two weeks time.

The men's 1-2-3 at the Great Eastern Run. Jonathan Escalante-Phillips, Joe Arundel and Michael Kallenburg. Photo David Lowndes.

There have been quicker times in the past when incentivised Kenyans were taking part, but the course has changed since then and today’s winners were setting new best marks for the current lay-out.

“The course has changed a bit since I won here in 2017 but the support was as good as ever,” said a happy Schweining. “The race went well and set me up nicely for Frankfurt”

Joe Arundel of Bournemouth AC was the second man home in a time of 1:06.40 with Michael Kallenburg third, 11 seconds further back. Kallenburg runs for Swansea Harriers but is also a member of Helpston Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Grubb of City of Norwich AC was the second lady home in a time of 1:16.27. Ipswich Jaffa AC’s Helen Davies was third in 1:16.33.

Great Eastern Fun Run winner Milo Gray (centre) with second and third Ethan Locke and Naty Clifford.

Archie Faulder of PANVAC was the leading local placing 60th in a time of 1:14.15 while Helpston’s Natasha English was the first lady from a local club finishing 15th in a time of 1:23.47

Hunts AC athletes dominated the Anna’s Hope 5k Milo Gray led a club one, two, three with a 15:53 clocking. Yaxley's Alexander Gunn finished sixth in a time of 18:39. Leah Graham of Hunts was the first girl home in a time of 19:07 with PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn eighth In 21:21.