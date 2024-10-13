It was a record-breaking Great Eastern Run as the winners set new high standards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Escalante-Phillips who runs for Cambridge & Coleridge AC, shattered his previous half marathon best by 30 seconds when winning in a time of 63:55.
“The race pretty much went to plan,” said Escalante-Phillips.”My goal was 64 minutes, but I also had an eye on the 63:30 mark as getting under that time would have guaranteed me a place on the elite start at the 2025 London Marathon. I knew that time would be a stretch and I was a few seconds off it from the first mile. The support was great though with plenty of people calling out my name on the course.”
Schweining of Cambridge Running Club dominated the ladies' field with a winning time of 1:10.45. She was using the race as a final preparation for the Frankfurt Marathon which she's running in two weeks time.
There have been quicker times in the past when incentivised Kenyans were taking part, but the course has changed since then and today’s winners were setting new best marks for the current lay-out.
“The course has changed a bit since I won here in 2017 but the support was as good as ever,” said a happy Schweining. “The race went well and set me up nicely for Frankfurt”
Joe Arundel of Bournemouth AC was the second man home in a time of 1:06.40 with Michael Kallenburg third, 11 seconds further back. Kallenburg runs for Swansea Harriers but is also a member of Helpston Harriers.
Eleanor Grubb of City of Norwich AC was the second lady home in a time of 1:16.27. Ipswich Jaffa AC’s Helen Davies was third in 1:16.33.
Archie Faulder of PANVAC was the leading local placing 60th in a time of 1:14.15 while Helpston’s Natasha English was the first lady from a local club finishing 15th in a time of 1:23.47
Hunts AC athletes dominated the Anna’s Hope 5k Milo Gray led a club one, two, three with a 15:53 clocking. Yaxley's Alexander Gunn finished sixth in a time of 18:39. Leah Graham of Hunts was the first girl home in a time of 19:07 with PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn eighth In 21:21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.