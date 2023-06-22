The 13 year-old won the Under 15 title in dramatic style recording single point victories in both her semi-final and final.

Howser started slightly hesitantly, after feeling ill en route to the event, losing her first poule round bout, but got herself going to win her remaining 5 bouts to enter the direct elimination rounds as 7th seed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a bye through the last 64, she won matches 15-6, 15-12 and then 15-6 again to reach the medal matches. Howser defeated number one sees Katie Hawthorne from Manchester in her quarter-final.

Isabella Howser with her England Under 15 trophy.

The semi-final was a much closer affair, with Howser trading hits with London's Ffion Shute, with the lead switching throughout. The fight reached 14-14, with the next point deciding who made the final, and the local girl took that hit to reach the gold medal match.

It was a similar story in the final against Birmingham-based French fencer Salome Ambrosino, but again Howser prevailed 15-14.

Howser reached the final of virtually every event she entered in the season. She also won the British Under 14 fencing title, finished second at the British Modern Tetrathlon Championships (fencing, swimming, pistol Shooting & running), won her first events abroad and finished the year ranked 2nd on the European Under 14 Epee Fencing rankings, as well as winning a multitude of other golds and silvers through the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 13 Howser will start next season as the 7th ranked British Under 17 fencer.

Isaballe Howser in action.