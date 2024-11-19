Irish eyes were smiling on Alfie once again as Police Club boxing team shine

The Peterborough Police Boxing Club team at the Wexford Box Cup, from the left, Sefin Ismail , Kyryl Malyk, Alfie Baker, Reggie Baker, Safiya Herish and Kian Aragosa.

​Alfie Baker of the Peterborough Police Boxing Club won his third gold medal at the prestigious Wexford Box Cup in Ireland.

​The 17 year-old celebrated an upcoming milestone birthday by beating strong-slugging Irish international Jay Jay Rondala from Dublin in his final.

Baker’s power proved decisive with a fierce uppercut almost knocking out his opponent in the second round before a comfortable points win was completed.

And 13 year-old Safiya Herish also won a notable gold as she saw off Lacey White from St Josephs ABC with a cracking front foot performance.

Herish dominated every round to come away with a comfortable points win and continue her impressive progress.

The exciting prospect also took on European Champion Letitia McKee, a fighter with over 30 bouts on her CV and with a reputation for stopping opponents, but Herish, although beaten, handled her with great skill and composure.

Another Police Club 13 year-old Sefin Ismail won an outstanding silver medal at the event.

Three solid rounds of intense work rate won his semi-final against Irish international Adam Flynn, but Ismail had to settle for silver after losing a close final against Mason Harris, also from Ireland.

The city club also collected three bronze medals. Kyryl Malyk (14) was controversially beaten by TJ Maughan from Swords ABC in Ireland in his semi-final after a pleasing performance.

Kian Aragosa (14) beat Ireland’s Jake Page with a brilliant display in a quarter-final, but the Nene Park Academy student lost to Taunton’s Liam Tate in a close contest in his semi-final.

It was still a decent performance by Aragosa against a youngster who has boxed for his country.

And Reggie Baker (15) beat Ireland’s Sam Bennett, by setting the pace, countering and sinking perfect body shots, in his quarter-final before losing his semi-final bout to tri-nation champion Liam Boyd from Scotland.

Boyd is a powerful puncher at this level, but Baker’s technical ability enabled him to compete strongly until the final bell.