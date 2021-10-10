Injury boost for Peterborough Panthers ahead of the Grand Final

Panthers celebrate a Premiership win at Belle Vue earlier this season. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

Palm Toft has rested his hand injury since his three outings in Thursday’s semi-final success over Wolverhampton and is ready to race in in the first leg in Manchester.

Panthers will also once again use Lewis Kerr in the number two spot as a guest replacement for the injured Ulrich Ostergaard.

Boss Rob Lyon said: “People watching the TV coverage on Thursday could see Tofty was struggling with the hand after his three rides.

Michael Palm Toft.

“Thankfully because we had already put the tie to bed we could take him out of his last ride to rest up.

“The extra few days rest have helped and we’re ready to go on Monday now. It’s a big night for everyone at the club.

“We go into every meeting looking to win. I’m not going to say we need to keep it close for the home leg on Thursday as we want to win every meeting.

“We’ve done well at Belle Vue on our two visits there this season, but equally they have done well at our place so it’s going to be a great final.

“We rode really well on Thursday after a shaky start. We got our act together and I was really pleased with how we did.

“It’s massive for us to be in the final and after the club went through a tough 2019 it’s great.

“I’m delighted to have got this far but we want to complete the job now.”

Peterborough have lost only four meetings in 22 this season and have reached the Grand Final in only their second season back in the top flight.

Belle Vue, meanwhile, haven’t won the title since 1993 and last appeared in the final in 2016.

Tickets are on sale for Thursday’s return at the East of England and the club are keen to emphasise with a huge crowd expected advance tickets are the fastest way to gain entry on the night. Full details are available on the club website.

BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley, Richie Worrall, Steve Worrall, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Tom Brennan, Jye Etheridge.