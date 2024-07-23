In-form Lawson Capes wins Home Nations battle, but can you help him conquer Europe?
Capes, who was representing England, defied cold and monsoon-like conditions to deliver a super third round throw of 18.53m to pip great rival Theo Hanlon of Ireland by 16cm
Capes was awarded the title of ‘best male athlete of the day’ by the England management.
Father and coach Lewis Capes said, “Lawson has done it again and amazed us with an unbelievable distance. He displayed a true champion pedigree by fighting each round to win against huge pressure and in horrendous conditions.”
Capes is looking to further challenge himself, and travel around Europe attending the best competitions on a European Tour next season. Sadly there is no financial support in the sport, so to do this he is looking for major sponsors to assist with this campaign to challenge the best in Europe.
Anyone interested in helping with sponsorship can contact Lewis Capes by email to on [email protected].
