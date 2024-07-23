Lawson Capes.

PANVAC under 17 throwing ace Lawson Capes won a Home Nations battle in Carmarthen, Wales.

​Capes, who was representing England, defied cold and monsoon-like conditions to deliver a super third round throw of 18.53m to pip great rival Theo Hanlon of Ireland by 16cm

Capes was awarded the title of ‘best male athlete of the day’ by the England management.

Father and coach Lewis Capes said, “Lawson has done it again and amazed us with an unbelievable distance. He displayed a true champion pedigree by fighting each round to win against huge pressure and in horrendous conditions.”

Capes is looking to further challenge himself, and travel around Europe attending the best competitions on a European Tour next season. Sadly there is no financial support in the sport, so to do this he is looking for major sponsors to assist with this campaign to challenge the best in Europe.