If Peterborough Panthers reach the Premiership Grand Final it looks like they would be up against the Belle Vue Aces
Belle Vue Aces are odds on to face Peterborough Panthers or Wolverhampton in the Premiership Grand Final.
The Aces won their semi-final first leg 50-40 at Sheffield Tigers last night (October 4).
The second leg of that meeting takes place in Manchester on Thursday (October 7) at the same time Panthers will be protecting their two-point first leg lead over Wolverhampton at the East of England Arena (7.30pm start). Panthers should have raced their second leg on Monday, but a waterlogged track caused a postponement.
Panthers would be wary of facing Belle Vue who won twice in Peterborough in the regular Premiership season.
The Aces triumphed 50-40 at the Showground in May and 52-38 in July.
Panthers did better in Manchester drawing 45-45 in May and winning 47-43 in August.
It’s those results that helped persuade table-topping Panthers to pick Wolves as semi-final opponents. The final will be raced over two legs.