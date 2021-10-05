If Peterborough Panthers reach the Premiership Grand Final it looks like they would be up against the Belle Vue Aces

Action from Panthers v Belle Vue at the East of England Arena in July.

The Aces won their semi-final first leg 50-40 at Sheffield Tigers last night (October 4).

The second leg of that meeting takes place in Manchester on Thursday (October 7) at the same time Panthers will be protecting their two-point first leg lead over Wolverhampton at the East of England Arena (7.30pm start). Panthers should have raced their second leg on Monday, but a waterlogged track caused a postponement.

Panthers would be wary of facing Belle Vue who won twice in Peterborough in the regular Premiership season.

The Aces triumphed 50-40 at the Showground in May and 52-38 in July.

Panthers did better in Manchester drawing 45-45 in May and winning 47-43 in August.