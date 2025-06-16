Hunts have three players in an England bowls team, plus county news round-up

Nicky Brett has won an another England call-up.

Three Hunts players have retained their places in the England men's team defending the British Isles series title in Wales at the end of next week.

Lewis Baker, Tristan Morton and Nicky Brett have been named in a 16-strong team drawn from an original squad of 25 for the series being staged at Llandrindod Wells.

Brett's daughter Chloe has been named as a non-travelling reserve for the senior women's team, but she will captain the junior women's team in their British Isles series in Scotland in September.

Hunts player Mack May has kept his place in the junior men's team for that series at Ayr Northfield.

COUNTY NEWS Northants' hopes of success in the English Bowling Federation county championships received a setback when both teams were beaten on their travels to Norfolk.

Having won both their opening matches, the Adams Trophy team were beaten 174-149 at Great Plumstead by a Norfolk side who have now made it three wins out of three to top the southern section table.

Northants secured just three points courtesy of a 34-27 win for the rink of Craig Campbell, Adam Emery and Peter Brown, while John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter and Stephen Harris drew 25-25.

The Newton Trophy team failed to build on their opening match success as they went down 185-155 to Norfolk in Norwich, collecting four points via rink wins for debutant Peter Smith, Andy Cook and Steven Shaw (36-21) and Paul Carey, Roger Strong and Mick Greaves (40-17).

The Adams team are back in action on Saturday when they entertain North Cambs at Blackstones.

Having lost their opening match to Bedfordshire by just one shot, Hunts will be hoping to make amends when they host Northants in the Middleton Cup at Parkway on Saturday, but with just two fixtures after this they have plenty of ground to make up if they are to reach the final stages for a third year in a row.

PRESIDENT’S DAY Northants Women's Bowling Federation president Jess Bolam is hosting her President's Day at the City of Peterborough club on Sunday.

FREE TASTER SESSION City of Peterborough Bowls Club are attempting to encourage more people of all abilities into bowls. The club will put on free taster sessions for anyone interested in joining the Bretton Gate-based club.

Sessions can be booked by email to [email protected] or by phone or text message to 07777 631180.