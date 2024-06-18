Hunts bowlers in the driving seat after vital win in rainy Royston
The match was in the balance right up to the closing ends, but for the second week in a row Hunts got home by the narrowest of margins for a 16-6 success to make it three wins out of three.
Their final match in the group is at home to Northants on Saturday week.
Phil Exley's rink laid the foundations for the victory with a 28-13 win, and there were also wins for the rinks of Simon Law (23-20) and Toby Furzeland (21-16).
SCORES
Simon Leader, Mike Robertson, John Earl, Tristan Morton lost 15-22; Paul Dalliday, Tom Fielding, Peter Brown, Simon Law won 23-20; Ollie & Michael Jeapes, Tom Swannell, Phil Exley won 28-13; Brian Martin, Tom Newman, James Harford, Ean Morton lost 15-24; Matt Nickerson, Sam Brugnoli, Mac May, Toby Furzeland won 21-16; Robbie Coleman, Ryan O'Flanagan, Joe Randall, Glyn Milbourne lost 17-19.
Northants' Newton Cup team hope to make it three wins out of three when they resume their County Championship fixtures away to Norfolk on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Adams team will be hoping to secure their second win of the season when they travel to North Essex.