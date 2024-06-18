Hunts bowlers in the driving seat after vital win in rainy Royston

Simon Law. Photo David Lowndes.

​Hunts are in the driving seat to qualify for the knockout stages of the Bowls England Middleton Cup following their dramatic 119-114 victory at closest rivals Hertfordshire at rainy Royston.

The match was in the balance right up to the closing ends, but for the second week in a row Hunts got home by the narrowest of margins for a 16-6 success to make it three wins out of three.

Their final match in the group is at home to Northants on Saturday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Exley's rink laid the foundations for the victory with a 28-13 win, and there were also wins for the rinks of Simon Law (23-20) and Toby Furzeland (21-16).

Simon Law. Photo David Lowndes.

SCORES

Simon Leader, Mike Robertson, John Earl, Tristan Morton lost 15-22; Paul Dalliday, Tom Fielding, Peter Brown, Simon Law won 23-20; Ollie & Michael Jeapes, Tom Swannell, Phil Exley won 28-13; Brian Martin, Tom Newman, James Harford, Ean Morton lost 15-24; Matt Nickerson, Sam Brugnoli, Mac May, Toby Furzeland won 21-16; Robbie Coleman, Ryan O'Flanagan, Joe Randall, Glyn Milbourne lost 17-19.

Northants' Newton Cup team hope to make it three wins out of three when they resume their County Championship fixtures away to Norfolk on Saturday.