Hunt came out on top in a 16-way battle between former Milton Golf Club ladies captains
Chris Hunt won the competition with 37 points and was able to celebrate at the dinner that followed!
Other results from the local clubs…
MILTON
Ladies: Wright Cup: 1 - Ros Cuthbert/Jodi Peggs 39pts, 2 - Sally Smith/Vivien Clark 39.
Greensomes Stableford: 1 Lesley Fredericks/Lesley McFarlane 35pts, 2 Myra Landsburgh/Jennie Wood 32.
ELTON FURZE
Ladies: Medal: 1 Sarah Wade, 2 Trish Crighton, 3 Melanie Steel.
Medal: 1 Carla Myhill, 2 Melanie Steel, 3 Patricia Whittamore.
Men: Strokeplay Medal & Ranu Odedra Trophy: Division 1: David Richardson, 2 Bryn Woods, 3 Babu Odedra. Division 2: 1 Adrian Brenton, 2 Ashley Curtis, 3 Shoban Bandi. Division 3: 1 Roger Wentworth, 2 Doug Phelan, 3 Richard Hamey.
Midweek Medal roll-up: 1 Craig Shelton, 2 Craig Harbisher, 3 Jack Roe.
Seniors: Mixed Strokeplay: Division 1: 1 Graham Leggett, 2 David Smith, 3 David Pope. Division 2: 1 Pete Reynolds, 2 Peter Carroll, 3 Richard Cheng. Division 3: 1 Jon Croke, 2 David Riley, 3 Michael Tame.
NENE PARK
Men: AFH OoM Monthly medal rd 9 TW: Division 1: 1 Gary Meisel 77/66, 2 Metairie Uyovbukerji 81/69, 3 Huw West 83/72. Division 2: 1 Anthony Card 89/70, 2 Keith Burton 95/73, 3 Peter Bick 95/74
Ladies: OM Stableford: Division 1: Caroline Hall 33pts, 2 Ann Hawkins 28, 3 Maggie Davey 27. Division 2: 1 Gill Wilson 33pts, 2 Leah Jeeves 33, 3 Caroline Wagstaff 31.
Seniors: September Medal TW: Division 1: 1 Reg Owen 81/69, 2 Bob Stamper 87/71, 3 John Devine 80/71. Division 2: 1 Martyn Rounding 92/68, 2 Robert Cutler 87/68, 3 John Breen 88/69.