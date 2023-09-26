News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Huge boost for Archway Table Tennis Club as new coaches arrive and new satellite clubs are set up

​Archway’s outstanding Academy programme has been boosted by the arrival of a former Chinese junior and senior international.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Jiaji Wu Zhang.Jiaji Wu Zhang.
Jiaji Wu Zhang.

​Jiaji Wu Zhang has agreed to work at the club’s Academy while he resides in Peterborough.

Wu was a member of the Chinese Junior National team from 2009-2012, and Chinese Senior National Team from 2012-2015.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He played in the French Pro League A 2015-2019, UAE League 2021, German Bundesliga 1 2021-2022 and Chinese Super League 2023.

Jenny Liu coaching at Archway.Jenny Liu coaching at Archway.
Jenny Liu coaching at Archway.
Most Popular

Wu was Chinese Junior National Champion in 2009 and 2010. He won two gold medals in the World Junior Championships in Slovakia in 2010, and men’s doubles gold at the Japan Open in 2011.

Archway have also landed the services of champion player Jenny Liu to assist with junior coaching at the Lincoln Road-based club.

Liu is a former women’s team and singles champion at the British University and Colleges Championships, runner up at the European Universities and 3 times singles bronze medalist at the National College Championships of China.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has also won several English Grand Prix Women’s Singles events.

Jenny LiuJenny Liu
Jenny Liu

The club is recruiting young players from 5 upwards and have opened a club at the Nene Park Academy school, Oundle Road on Monday and Thursday evenings (5-7pm).

The club will also be starting a junior coaching club for children aged 5 plus from Monday, October 2 (4-7pm) at Longthorpe Village Hall on Thorpe Road.

Further information from Adam Jepson on 07584 916744.