And they're off in the 2024 Great Eastern Run. Photo David Lowndes.

​Helpston Harrier Natasha English was the highest placed local runner in the 2024 Great Eastern Run, finishing as 15th lady in a time of 1:23.47.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​PANVAC’s Megan Ellison took 24th position with a 1:24.41 clocking with Helpston’s Shara Jones two places and six seconds further back.

Kayleigh Longfoot of Yaxley finished 32nd in 1:25.07, two and a half minutes up on PANVAC’s 40th placed Ruby Hynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zion Demba of Thorney Runners was 56th in 1:30.20 with Yaxley’s Molly Speechley five places further back with a 1:32.07 clocking.

Great Eastern Run participants. Photo David Lowndes.

Yaxley teammate Jayne Connor crossed the line in 1:34.02 and in 68th position.

Archie Faulkner of PANVAC was the leading local man, finishing in 60th place with a time of 1:14.14.

Club-mate Dan Lewis placed 77th in 1:15.54. Sam Ground & Harry Ledger of PANVAC also ran well placing 119th and 121st. Ground clocked 1:18.36 with Ledger three seconds behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley’s Darren Wells & Danny Snipe were just outside the top 100 with Wells finishing 101st in a time of 1:17.13. Snipe was six places and 34 seconds further back.

Werrington Jogger Paul Halford set a club over 50 half marathon record when finishing 205th in 1:23.10. Adam Charlton was the leading Eye runner placing 218th in 1:23.45.

A total of 3,238 runners pounded the Peterborough streets.

CHICAGO MARATHON

Mother and daughter Roslyn & Rhiannon Loutit of Yaxley Runners ran together up to half-way in one the great marathon events, but Roslyn then pulled away finishing as ninth over 60 in 3:41.56. Rhiannon came home in 3:51.55.

CROSS COUNTRY LEAGUE

PANVAC’s senior men finished fourth in the opening North Midlands League fixture at Derby, with the veteran men finishing in second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Bunting placed eighth with Harvey Hancock three positions back. Stuart Haw in 17th, Simon Fell in 26th, and 28th-placed Daniel Lewis supplied solid support.

Steven Sheppard in 39th and 46th-placed Steve Wilkinson also ran well.

The ladies team placed seventh with Gemma Holloway finishing sixth, Amber Park 46th and Liz Fell 73rd.