How local athletes got on during an emotional marathon in Valencia

Shara Jones (centre) after completing the Valencia Marathon.

​A trio of Helpston Harriers were in fine form in Spain on Sunday when they raced the Valencia Marathon which is run on a course regarded as one of the world's fastest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It was an emotional day in the Mediterranean city. With the tragic events of the flood only a month in the past the organisers pledged to donate three euros to the disaster recovery fund for each finisher.

Shara Jones had a particularly good day finishing 157th of over 6,000 ladies. Jones had never gone under three hours before, but knocked eight minutes off her previous best time crossing the line in 2:55.06.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half of the race went perfectly as she went through halfway in 1:26.14 having kept an even pace throughout. It was a warm morning and as the heat built Jones’s pace dropped slightly, but she only dropped two and a half minutes in the second half which is considered a pretty good return for a marathon runner.

“I'm really proud of how I executed this race,” said a tired Jones. “I knew I would go out a little faster, but the plan was to stick to four minute eight second kilometres, which I did.

"I had a little wobble just after halfway when it got hot but I chucked water over myself at every drinks station and it helped. I kept in the shade wherever possible for the first 20 miles and started picking off people who were suffering.

"I'm really proud that the last 10km was where I felt the most in control and comfortable. There was more in the tank and it gives me the fire to go even quicker next time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an emotional day after the recent disaster. There was a tribute to the affected suburbs at the start of the race and they also thanked us all for being there.“

Ben Heron clocked a time of 2:28.01, finishing 384th out of 36,748 finishes. Heron's pacing control was even more impressive than that of Jones. He ran the first 5km at 5:39 minute mile pace and ran the closing segment at exactly the same speed. All his 5km race splits were between 5.36 and 5.39 pace.

Heron was only 30 seconds shy of his best marathon time which he ran in London in 2022.

The third Helpston Harrier in action, James Gelsthorpe, also ran a personal best, crossing the line with a time of 2:37.39 and finishing just outside the top 1,000 finishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He knocked nearly three minutes off his previous best time which he ran in Málaga last year. Gelsthorpe had hoped to go a bit quicker, but he too recorded exceptional splits going through half way in 1:17.24 having run at the same pace all the way. He lost just under three minutes in the second half, but it was a job well done on a warm morning.

Marc Joyce of Eye Community Runners went round in a time of 3:09.57 with his club mate Nicholas Wilkins clocking 3:29.53.

Yaxley's Daniel Holland crossed the line in 3:19.08, while Werrington pair Debbie Montague and Andy Martin both finished in a time of 3:59.14.