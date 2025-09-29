Housebuilder ‘whirls’ to the rescue of rising netball team with kit sponsorship deal

An award-winning house builder has backed a fledgling local netball club in a sponsorship deal that has netted the organisation much-needed kit and funding.

Allison Homes Group has sponsored newly formed Bourne-based East Midlands Tornadoes Netball Club. Its donation of £1,200 has gone towards branded tracksuit pants, new match balls and bibs, plus funding matchday fees.

The rising sports stars, who train at Witham Hall School at Witham on the Hill, Lincolnshire, are a success story that formed less than two years ago under the leadership of coach and local business owner, Lorna Clayden.

Lorna said: "I absolutely love coaching these guys, their passion is the same as mine, the hunger is there too.”

The sponsored kit

“We do a lot of fundraising to help us along the way but the amazing sponsorship from Allison Homes Group has really boosted us.”

Now, the club and its successes are growing daily. The senior team of seven men and 10 women, qualified for the Netball Nationals in 2024 and have just completed their first season in the Central EMMNA National League, where the team showed clear progress across the season and chances to build up their experiences.

From the 22nd to the 24th of August, East Midlands Tornadoes once again competed at the EMMNA Nationals Tournament, a testament to their hard work and growth. Everyone at the club was excited for the challenge, and Allison Homes wished the team the very best of luck.

As well as the senior team, where the average player age is 17, the club has grown to include a mixed mini squad providing netball from age nine, and a junior squad starting at age 13.

Lorna, a qualified umpire and level 2 coach, was inspired to create the club 18-20 months ago, following her son, Ben Clayden’s success in the sport.

She said: “Ben’s achievements and passion for the sport is amazing. In 2023, he was invited to play at nationals in the Mixed Invitational team but three days before was swapped to play in the men's team for Norfolk United (the team is currently fourth in the country). Ben won Goal Attack of Nationals 2023 and from then on, his passion for netball grew even more.”

Ben still plays for Norfolk, but his successes inspired Lorna to create a mixed club locally that would allow others the same opportunity for success.

Lorna is a former estate agent who, when the Covid pandemic hit, swapped her 18-year career in property to launch a corporate and public facing catering business. She now runs catering van The Snack Shack in the Bourne area.

Alongside running her business and coaching three times a week, Lorna, the management team and player’s parents are tasked with fundraising.

She said: “Allison Homes’ sponsorship is just wonderful. It means our fundraising can be used for Nationals entry which is nearly £1000 plus entry to the National League which is £300.”

Julia Brass, Group Head of Marketing, said: "We heard about East Midlands Tornadoes from our Group Facilities Manager Andrea Harvey, who is also part of the management team for the club. She explained about its formation and rise to success, and we were so inspired we just had to step in and support the club.”

Andrea Harvey, who is based at Allison Homes’ Peterborough office, has first-hand knowledge of the commitment of the club and its coach. Her daughter Tula Harvey, now 17, has been playing netball since primary school and joined East Midlands Tornadoes at its inception.

She said: “I am so proud of what the club has achieved, and we are all hugely grateful to Allison Homes for its support.”

“I may have championed the club for sponsorship, but it was the commitment and dedication of Tornadoes that really won the funding.”

The club’s next fundraising target will allow them to buy hoodies for the whole club and kit for the management team.