Hot Scott and his team are full of confidence and a Hans Andersen tale of troublesome travel arrangements

Scott Nicholls on his way to a paid maximum for Panthers against King's Lynn Stars. Photo: David Lowndes.

Nicholls delivered a paid maximum as Panthers won for the first time this season, by the impressive margin of 58-32 at the East of England Arena on Monday (June 7).

The manner of the win sets Panthers up nicely for another East Anglian derby at Ipswich tonight (Thursday) and for the home meeting against title fancies Wolverhampton next Monday (June 14, 7.30pm).

“I guess the old boys did the business!” Nicholls enthused. “But seriously it waas a great night for the whole team and the manner of the win should give us a lot of confidence for the home and away meetings to come.

Hans Andersen leading the way for Panthers against King's Lynn. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We obviously have a lot of experience in the camp, but there is also a great atmosphere in and around the pits.

“I was pleased with my own performance as I have struggled on this track in the past and I can’t remember the last time I picked up a paid maximum here, but everyone played their part. Young Jordan Palin picked up a paid heat win which will do him the world of good.

“King’s Lynn had a real go at us and they have strengthened their side since the start of the season. They won their previous meeting at Ipswich.

“I rode as a guest for Ipswich then and I was terrible so I need to do better tonight!”

Nicholls scored four points in that meeting at Foxhall, but Ipswich are without three key riders in Jason Crump, Jordan Stewart and Cameron Heeps and after a flying start to the season are facing an injury crisis.

Panthers

PETERBOROUGH: Bjarne Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard.

** Meanwhile Hans Andersen has revealed how he almost failed to make it for Panthers’ May Bank Holiday meetings with Belle Vue.

Andersen was in Poland the day before the back-to-back meetings with the Aces and had to plot a way to Manchester for a midday start.

And with travel rules in place it wasn’t a simple process – and he was close to missing out completely.

He said: “Even though I had an early meeting in Poland, there were no flights into England on Sunday.

“Even on Monday I couldn’t get any flights that would get me into Manchester in time for the first meeting.

“So I went back to Denmark. I got home at 3.20am and at 4.30am I left for the airport again! I had 45 minutes in my own bed, and then I had an hour on a plane to Frankfurt because there were no direct flights to England.

“I flew to Germany, sat around in Frankfurt for an hour and a half, and then I had another hour’s sleep on the plane to Manchester.