Hollie's hat-trick of medals and little Roxy on the rampage again

Hollie Brooks (centre) with a gold medal at Hinckley.

The eight year-old first took gold in creative kata and bagged another top prize when stepping up in the same category against more advanced competitors.

And she came close to winning a hat-trick of gold medals, but had to settle for silver in the points section, beaten by talented teammate Roxy Briggs.

Hollie had landed her signature headkick to win her first fight by 10 clear points.

Roxy Briggs (left) after a second-place finish in Hinckley.

Roxy, who is only seven years-old, has been in top form for a while now and, as well as her points success, she also picked up a silver in the continuous category.

Aaron Leonard, Lucy Hicks, Sophie Hicks, Jasmin Brown, Sensei Hicks, James Thurling, Oscar Owen, Joshua Leonard and Ravi Panchal were other Hicks School students in action at Hinckley.

Ravi was as usual on fire and won both his sections including a continuous event victory when he held his own against a taller, heavier opponent, and took the win because of his superior technique.

Aaron’s relaxed fighting style made his win seem easy, but that’s because he’s picking his points wisely.

Josh fought hard and was very unlucky to not take the gold, but silver was a reward for showing excellent ‘black belt attitude’ against his opponent.

Oscar won his first round with the definite ‘technique of the day’ by landing a beautiful head kick on his opponent.

James pulled his fight back to a very close score and was really unlucky this time not to take it.​

WKU OPEN

Roxy Briggs again excelled in a top-class event in Solihull.

The tiny terror, who is always fighting older and heavier girls, brought home an excellent silver medal in Mixed Under 8s Light Continuous.

CLUB NEWS

