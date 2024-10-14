Hollie of Hicks Kickboxing Club hits the heights again as team return to action with a bang
The city club took 17 fighters to the event and they brought home six gold medals, seven silvers and nine bronze medals.
Club superstar Hollie Brook was inevitably a centre of attention. Not only did she win every fight in her own section she then tried the section above and fought the taller girls.
And Hollie won that event as well to clinch double gold. She deployed her signature head kick which did the job several times, but, when it didn’t, she quickly adapted to seal win after win.
Harry Palmer also impressed by picking up a second place finish in his second tournament, while Mason White claimed a third place in his first event.
Aryia Townsend picked up a win in her first attempt at the ‘continuous’ format. Harlee Hooker, Arshan Nash and Ravi Panchal were the other Hicks gold medal winners.
Full Results: Points
Hollie Brook - 1st - Advanced Girls -145cm
Hollie Brook - 1st - Advanced Girls - 155cm
Arshan Nash - 1st - Advanced Boys +165cm B
Joshua Leonard -2nd- Advanced Boys -155cm
Harry Palmer - 2nd - Beginner Boys -155cm
Ravi Panchal -2nd - Advanced Boys -155cm
Kye Prior -2nd- Advanced Men’s +75kg
Aryia Townsend - 2nd - Intermediate Girls -125cm
Mason White - 3rd - Beginners Boys -145cm
Oscar Owen - 3rd - Intermediate Boys -145cm A
James Thurling - 3rd - Intermediate Boys -145cm B
Theo Owen - 3rd - Beginners Boys -125cm
Keris Hooker - 3rd - Advanced Girls -165cm
Oliver Profitt - 3rd - Advanced Boys +165cm C
Isabella Robson - 3rd - Intermediate Girls -165cm
Light Continuous
Harlee Hooker -1st- Advanced Boys A -54kg
Ravi Panchal - 1st - Advanced Boys -39kg
Aryia Townsend - 1st - Int/Advanced Girls -25kg
Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Advanced Girls +65kg
Arshan Nash - 2nd- Advanced Boys B -54kg
Keris Hooker - 3rd - Advanced Girls -65kg
Kye Prior - 3rd - Advanced Men’s +80kg