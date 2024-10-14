Hollie of Hicks Kickboxing Club hits the heights again as team return to action with a bang

Hollie Brook with her trophies from the Northants Open.

​The Hicks Kickboxing team returned to action with a bang at the Northants Challenge Cup in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city club took 17 fighters to the event and they brought home six gold medals, seven silvers and nine bronze medals.

Club superstar Hollie Brook was inevitably a centre of attention. Not only did she win every fight in her own section she then tried the section above and fought the taller girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Hollie won that event as well to clinch double gold. She deployed her signature head kick which did the job several times, but, when it didn’t, she quickly adapted to seal win after win.

The Hicks Kickboxing team in at the Northants Open.

Harry Palmer also impressed by picking up a second place finish in his second tournament, while Mason White claimed a third place in his first event.

Aryia Townsend picked up a win in her first attempt at the ‘continuous’ format. Harlee Hooker, Arshan Nash and Ravi Panchal were the other Hicks gold medal winners.

Full Results: Points

Hollie Brook - 1st - Advanced Girls -145cm

Harry Palmer (left) on the podium at the Northants Open

Hollie Brook - 1st - Advanced Girls - 155cm

Arshan Nash - 1st - Advanced Boys +165cm B

Joshua Leonard -2nd- Advanced Boys -155cm

Harry Palmer - 2nd - Beginner Boys -155cm

Ravi Panchal -2nd - Advanced Boys -155cm

Kye Prior -2nd- Advanced Men’s +75kg

Aryia Townsend - 2nd - Intermediate Girls -125cm

Mason White - 3rd - Beginners Boys -145cm

Oscar Owen - 3rd - Intermediate Boys -145cm A

James Thurling - 3rd - Intermediate Boys -145cm B

Theo Owen - 3rd - Beginners Boys -125cm

Keris Hooker - 3rd - Advanced Girls -165cm

Oliver Profitt - 3rd - Advanced Boys +165cm C

Isabella Robson - 3rd - Intermediate Girls -165cm

Light Continuous

Harlee Hooker -1st- Advanced Boys A -54kg

Ravi Panchal - 1st - Advanced Boys -39kg

Aryia Townsend - 1st - Int/Advanced Girls -25kg

Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Advanced Girls +65kg

Arshan Nash - 2nd- Advanced Boys B -54kg

Keris Hooker - 3rd - Advanced Girls -65kg

Kye Prior - 3rd - Advanced Men’s +80kg