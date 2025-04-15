History for bowlers, BMX riders top of the class, plus darts and golf

The successful Northants team (left to right) Bob Warters, Graham Agger, Simon Law, Martyn Dolby, Ally McNaughton, Andy Cox.

Northants made county history at the weekend when they won the English Bowling Federation's Eversley Trophy for the third year running.

They completed the hat-trick in this double rink event for county officers and executives at Lincoln, pipping near neighbours North Cambs on shots difference (+22 to +16) after they had finished level on 19 points, writes Melvyn Beck.

Northants won on both rinks against Hunts and Humberside, won one and lost on against Lincs and tied on both against Norfolk. The successful rinks were: Andy Cox, Martyn Dolby, Graham Agger; Bob Warters, Ally McNaughton, Simon Law.

The county ladies will be hoping to make it a county double when they compete in the Harry Carver Trophy at the same venue on Tuesday which is a curtain-raiser to the National Indoor finals.

In the championships, Yvonne Monaghan is targeting three events - open and senior singles and pairs, while Martyn Dolby and young Ollie Jeapes will be defending the senior and junior singles titles respectively.

BMX

Peterborough BMX Club celebrated five class winners in the second round of the East Summer Series competition.

The city club sent 24 members to an event hosted by Braintree Bullets and Charlotte Budby (female 7-8), Krystian Garbarczyk (male 9s), Bradley Goulding (male 17-29), Dylan Dixon (40-44 cruiser) and Leah Pearson (30+ cruiser) all finished top of the class.

Peterborough finished second overall behind their hosts as they also enjoyed 11 top three finishes.

Round three in the series takes place at the Olympic Park in Lea Valley on April, 27.

DARTS

Ladies Clubs League

Standings

1 Boulevard B P20 28pts, 2 Parkway P20 26pts, 3 YRBL P20 26pts, 4 PSL P19 22pts, 5 Boulevard C P19 18pts, 6 Boulevard A P20 16pts, 7 Boulevard D P18 0pts.

Latest results: Boulevard C 2, YRBL 5; PSL 1, Parkway 6; Boulevard A 4, Boulevard B 3.

High scores: 124 J. Patchett (Boulevard A); 123 A. Spicinaite (Boulevard A); 114 N. Allaway (Parkway); 108 S. Thompson (Boulevard C); 104 J. Rootham (PSL); 100 P. Warburton (PSL).

Mixed Pairs League

Latest result: Farcet 5, Apple Cart 1.

High scores: Jeff Powe (Farcet) 140, 100 x 2; Anne-Marie Gilbert (Apple Cart) 140; Ray Elsom (Farcet) 140; Bill Singh (Farcet) 100 x 3; Michael Cole (Farcet) 100 x 2; Sarah Elsom (Farcet) 100 x 2; Kevin Eldred (Farcet) 100; Patrick Crabtree (Farcet) 100.

GOLF

MILTON Ladies: Spring Texas Scramble: 1 Angela Roper, Anne Lowrey, Janet Goodall, Sheil Mayman -53; 2 LindaGill, Liz Manning Sharpe, Jennie Wood, Val Jacobs -54; 3 Heather Simpson, Anne Dewhurst , Lesley Mcfarlane, Diane Ahearne -56.

NENE PARK Men: Adept Accounting Trophy TW: Division One: 1 Archie Hall 43pts, 2 John Wood 41, 3 Neil Holmes 39. Division Two: 1 Charlie Cox 41pts, 2 Pieter Nortier 39, 3 Steven Holland 37.

Ladies: April Medal TW: Division One: 1 Maggie Davey 90/70, 2 Caroline Hall 86/72, 3 Louise Fisher 93/72. Division Two: 1 Leah Jeeves 112/69, 2 Stacey Bell 98/71, 3 Liz Norfolk 99/73.

Seniors: April Medal TW: Division One: 1 Tim Brookfield 80/65, 2 Kevin Daff 83/66, 3 John Devine 82/70. Division Two: 1 Charlie Flintoft 90/66, 2 Neil Dodd 90/67, 3 Geoff Hutton 100/67.