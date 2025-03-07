Historic bowls club with a glorious past seeks new members

An old picture from Peterborough & District Bowls Club.

​Peterborough & District Bowls Club are seeking to boost membership numbers.

​The club was formed in 1958 when members acquired an old factory site in Burton Street. They converted the building into an indoor bowling facility, the only one in the city, and membership grew rapidly.

In the late 1970s moves were made to expand, and with the help of the City Council who leased land adjacent to the Burton Street site, the club secured funding to build a modern, full sized 6-rink hall and convert the existing premises to provide a bar, lounge area, function room and kitchen.

The changing rooms were expanded and 3 smaller bowls rinks were retained in the old building. These three shorter rinks have become ideal to use and very popular with special needs and disability groups.

Many of the current members and indeed local bowling fraternity were first introduced to bowls through their employers. All the major Peterborough employers had their own sports grounds and thriving inter-departmental sports tournaments including bowls. Perkins, Brotherhoods, GPO, Molins, Thomas Cook, Pearl Assurance, British Rail, Baker Perkins all ran sides in the local outdoor leagues and during the winter many of their staff played in the Indoor facility. At its height, in the late 70s, 80s and early 90s, club membership approached 1,000 and both individuals and teams were successful in National Championships with several members winning international caps. At that time the club ran throughout the day plus two evening sessions Monday to Friday, with all 9 rinks in use and such was the demand that new members often had to wait a year to be invited into the evening league teams.

Sadly, as the major employers sold off their sports facilities, so the opportunity to introduce employees to the game stopped and the conveyor belt of new members ceased. The club still offers indoor games and weekly leagues 363 days of the year with an outdoor 6 rink grass green for the summer (May to September). Annual membership of the club is £60 for the year, with a rink fee of £3.00 per player for a 2-hour session.

Free taster sessions are available through Martin on 07879 853349.