High-class Sunday snooker at the Court Club in Bretton

In form Paul Sparrow is seeking a hat-trick of Legends Tour titles.

​A high quality field of former snooker professionals and leading amateurs will be competing in a Players Championship at the Court Club, Bretton on Saturday.

​Warrington's Josh Thomond, who will begin as slight favourite for the title, faces a tough assignment in his opening match when he faces Norwich youngster Luke Pinches in the Legends Tour event..

Chatteris-based Australian Ryan Thomerson will take on Snooker Classic winner Jason Green while Harlow's defending champion Alex Clenshaw, who whitewashed local star Mark Gray in last year's final, will tackle Steve Martin.

Gray is not taking part this year as he concentrates on a flourishing eight-ball pool career.

Other first round ties of interest include in-form Paul Sparrow, who is aiming for a record-equalling three successive tournament victories, against local veteran Vaughan Lutkin, and tour winner Richard Jones against Kings Lynn star Nathan Jones.

All matches are best-of-five frames with £400 going to the champion and a guaranteed spot in next month's prestigious Legends League event.