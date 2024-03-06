​Hicks Kickboxing team team were up for the challenge in Northampton

Hicks' coach and instructor Mr Prior in action in Northampton.

​The city team took 20 fighters ranging from under 9s to veterans and returned with a bumper medal haul of six golds, seven silvers and seven bronzes.

In-form Harlee Hooker was the club’s double gold medallist.

The Hicks medallists in points and light continuous events were..

The Hicks Kickboxing team that saw action in Northampton.

Points

Gold

Harlee Hooker, Boys Advanced, 165cm

Josh Leonard, Boys Advanced,155cm

Hollie Brook (left) after her medal-winning display in Northampton.

Keris Hooker, Girls Advanced, 165cm

Silver

Oliver Profitt, Boys Advanced, 165cm

Gabriella Agafanova, Girls Novice, 155cm

Sophie Hicks, Girls Advanced, 165cm

Hollie Brook, Girls Intermediate, 155cm

Bronze

Harry Palmer, Boys Novice,155cm

Kye Prior, Men’s Advanced, +75kg

Mr Prior, Men’s Advanced Vets

Arshan Nash, Boys Advanced,165cm

Amir Nash, Men’s Intermediate, +75kg

Aryia Townsend, Girls Intermediate, 125cm

Isabella Robson, Girls Intermediate, 1165cm

Light Con

Gold

Arshan Nash, Boys, 54kg

Harlee Hooker, Boys -46kg

Keris Hooker, Girls -63kg

Silver

Sophie Hicks, Girls, -63kg

Hollie Brook, Girls -46kg

Kye Prior, Men’s, +80kg

As always the club nominated three fighters of the day.

The junior male award went to Oscar Owen who didn’t place, but fought impressively and followed coaching instructions to the letter. He kept his cool and has really improved to become a mature competitor.

Top junior female was Hollie Brook who experienced some of the toughest fights in her short career, but still claimed a silver medal in a light continuous event.