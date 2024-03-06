Hicks Kickboxing team team were up for the challenge in Northampton
The city team took 20 fighters ranging from under 9s to veterans and returned with a bumper medal haul of six golds, seven silvers and seven bronzes.
In-form Harlee Hooker was the club’s double gold medallist.
The Hicks medallists in points and light continuous events were..
Points
Gold
Harlee Hooker, Boys Advanced, 165cm
Josh Leonard, Boys Advanced,155cm
Keris Hooker, Girls Advanced, 165cm
Silver
Oliver Profitt, Boys Advanced, 165cm
Gabriella Agafanova, Girls Novice, 155cm
Sophie Hicks, Girls Advanced, 165cm
Hollie Brook, Girls Intermediate, 155cm
Bronze
Harry Palmer, Boys Novice,155cm
Kye Prior, Men’s Advanced, +75kg
Mr Prior, Men’s Advanced Vets
Arshan Nash, Boys Advanced,165cm
Amir Nash, Men’s Intermediate, +75kg
Aryia Townsend, Girls Intermediate, 125cm
Isabella Robson, Girls Intermediate, 1165cm
Light Con
Gold
Arshan Nash, Boys, 54kg
Harlee Hooker, Boys -46kg
Keris Hooker, Girls -63kg
Silver
Sophie Hicks, Girls, -63kg
Hollie Brook, Girls -46kg
Kye Prior, Men’s, +80kg
As always the club nominated three fighters of the day.
The junior male award went to Oscar Owen who didn’t place, but fought impressively and followed coaching instructions to the letter. He kept his cool and has really improved to become a mature competitor.
Top junior female was Hollie Brook who experienced some of the toughest fights in her short career, but still claimed a silver medal in a light continuous event.
And the senior fighter nomination went to instructor and coach Mr Prior who picked up a bronze medal in a thrilling veterans event which drew the largest crowds of the day.