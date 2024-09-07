Heroic effort top-scoring Peterborough man, but GB have to settle for silver in wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics
Manning and his GB teammates launched a terrific fightback in the wheelchair basketball final against the United States on Saturday evening, but they were beaten 73-69. Manning top scored for GB with 21 points.
It’s a best Paralympic performance from a GB team, while the United States won gold for an unprecedented third Games in a row.
The gold medal winners were 23-18 up after one period and 38-31 in front at half-time. The lead was stretched to 53-43 at three-quarter time before GB rallied in the final 10 minutes and got within three points before accepting defeat.
The best two teams went into the final with a 100 per cent winning record with GB winning every game before the final by at least 21 points. Manning scored a total of 105 points across six matches.
Manning (34), who plays professionally in Spain is a former Jack Hunt School student who helped GB to Paralympic bronze medals in Rio and Tokyo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.