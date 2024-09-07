Peterborough man Lee Manning will return from the Paralympics in Paris as the proud owner of a silver medal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning and his GB teammates launched a terrific fightback in the wheelchair basketball final against the United States on Saturday evening, but they were beaten 73-69. Manning top scored for GB with 21 points.

It’s a best Paralympic performance from a GB team, while the United States won gold for an unprecedented third Games in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gold medal winners were 23-18 up after one period and 38-31 in front at half-time. The lead was stretched to 53-43 at three-quarter time before GB rallied in the final 10 minutes and got within three points before accepting defeat.

Lee Manning in possession during the wheelchair basketball final at the Paralympics. Photo Getty Images.

The best two teams went into the final with a 100 per cent winning record with GB winning every game before the final by at least 21 points. Manning scored a total of 105 points across six matches.

Manning (34), who plays professionally in Spain is a former Jack Hunt School student who helped GB to Paralympic bronze medals in Rio and Tokyo.