Here's 21 must-see grassroots sport pictures from across the Peterborough area - including Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club, City of Peterborough Swimming Club and Elton Furze Golf Club

Peterborough has a brilliant grassroots sports scene.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Apr 2022, 10:54 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 12:43 GMT

That’s why it was so difficult to narrow down this gallery of grassroots retro images to just 21 pictures.

We’ve got plenty covered though with historic pictures from City of Peterborough Swimming Club, district league football, Elton Furze Golf Club, Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club and plenty more.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

If you have any retro pics you would like to see published, or you have a team or decade you would like to see covered, email [email protected]

