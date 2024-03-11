That’s why it was so difficult to narrow down this gallery of grassroots retro images to just 21 pictures.
We’ve got plenty covered though with historic pictures from City of Peterborough Swimming Club, district league football, Elton Furze Golf Club, Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club and plenty more.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
If you have any retro pics you would like to see published, or you have a team or decade you would like to see covered, email [email protected]
1. Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club
Finalists at the Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club event Mark Peters, Toby Eldred, Seth Briggs-Williams and Harry Clark. Photo: David Lowndes
2. David Lloyd Peterborough Club championships
Tennis finalists in the David Lloyd Peterborough Club championships at Thorpe Wood Photo: David Lowndes
3. Longthorpe Lawn tennis Club players
All smiles for player at Longthorpe Lawn tennis Club. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Finalists at the Longthorpe Lawn Tennis Club event
