Heavy defeat for Peterborough RUFC, first blemish for Thorney, but Stamford are champions

Stu Day (with ball) scored a try for Peterborough RUFC at Northampton Old Scouts. Photo David Lowndes.

​Depleted Peterborough RUFC suffered a heavy defeat at second-placed Northampton Old Scouts in Regional Midlands Two.

​The city side battled manfully, but the absence of several key backs was exploited by the home team who ran out 63-24 winners.

Borough actually started well with number eight Rob Moulds barging over for two early tries, but the hosts were 28-10 up at the break, helped by a sin bin stay for full-back Ian Williams, before powering clear in the second-half.

Borough also started the second-half with 14 men as Chris Sykes was sin-binned and Scouts took advantage ruthlessly.

The visitors did keep going though and tries for Stu Day and Sykes did at least deliver a bonus point for scoring four tries.

Borough slipped a place to sixth ahead of a home game this Saturday against Daventry (3pm).

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “The final score highlighted the difference between the top sides and the rest. If you take a weakened side they will punish you.

"I can’t fault the effort of those who did play though and we go again this Saturday when we should have some players back.”

Thorney lost their perfect playing record in Eastern Counties Division One West.

After 13 straight wins the local lads went down 22-21 at Saffron Walden seconds and have now lost top spot to Shelford thirds ahead of a tough home game against third-placed Cottenham Renegades on Saturday (3pm).

Chris Sansby, Richard Clayton and Nathan Wilson, after a 100m sprint, scored tries for Thorney with Owen Davies adding three conversions.

​Stamford had already been crowned champions of Counties Midlands One East before beating Stockwood Park 50-14 last weekend.

​Stamford are now 24 points clear with three games to go after winning 17 of 19 matches so far.

Peterborough Lions couldn’t make it three wins in a row and have now been sent to the bottom of the table after a disappointing 39-16 reverse at the hands of fellow strugglers Bourne at Bretton Park.

The victors started the day in last place, but jumped above three teams with their convincing win.

Lions are at Bugbrooke on Saturday when Bourne host Towcestrians and Stamford have a derby at Spalding. Spalding gained an excellent 22-15 win at third-placed Towcestrians last weekend.

It’s 19 wins from 19 Regional 1 South East games for Oundle after a 49-17 success at Southend Saxons.

Sione Ma'asi bagged a hat-trick of tries with Grant Snelling, Logan Noble and James Fear also touching down. Ben Young kicked the rest of the points.

Oundle are eight points clear of Letchworth, who they play on March 22, at the top. They host Tring at Occupation Road this Saturday.