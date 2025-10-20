Heartbreaking late defeat for City of Peterborough men, but Lily was in the pink for the free-scoring ladies

Hockey action from Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

City of Peterborough suffered late National League Hockey heartbreak on Sunday.

The city side led 2-1 at Midlands Conference leaders Leek with just four minutes to go, but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline with the winning goal arriving from a penalty corner taken after the final whistle had blown. All five goals in the game were scored from penalty corners.

City played well despite conceding a 9th minute goal from a set piece and they responded with two goals in the opening three minutes of the second-half to sneak in front. Matt Goodley netted after a well worked routine before top scorer Joe Finding also fired home from the edge of the ‘D.’

City also defended well until Leek found an equaliser four minutes from time and the hosts were then awarded another corner as the final whistle blew. Hockey laws allow corners to be taken after the final whistle and Leek took full advantage to stay top of the table. City are now fifth after back-to-back defeats ahead of a weekend break.

There is no stopping City of Peterborough Ladies in East Division One North. They remain top of the table with four wins and a draw from five games after a 5-0 success at neighbours Wisbech. City have now scored 20 goals in those games.

It was the team's leading goal scorer Lily Craven who opened the scoring on 16 minutes and she then followed up with a second goal 10 minutes later. Leah Goddard then scored from a penalty corner on 28 minutes to give City a 3-0 lead at the break.

Craven completed her hat-trick on 52 minutes before Hope Elkins completed the scoring. City have a big game next Saturday when hosting second-placed Cambridge South at Bretton Gate (October 25, 1pm)

Selected City results and scorers...

Men: 2nds drew 6-6 with Long Sutton (Matt Smith 2, Tom Seaton, Tom Tuffnell, Carl Daniels, Josh Morley); 3rds beat Bourne Deeping 7-4 (Shane Carlton 2, Ed Hales 2, Andy Coulthard, Jules Catto, Nick Rooney); 4ths drew 1-1 with Cambridge South (Gary Hales); 5ths lost 0-9 to Pelicans: 6ths beat Bourne Deeping 5-1 (Phil Martin 2, Neil Burford, Eesa Najib, Dan Collis); 7ths lost 1-6 to Kettering (Simon Leon); 8ths drew 0-0 v Kettering.

Ladies: 2nds drew 1-1 with Bourne Deeping (Emily Desmond); 3rds beat Cambs Nomads 4-1 (Becky Warr 2, Hayley Jeal 2); 4ths lost 1-0 to Wisbech; 5ths drew 1-1 with Pelicans (Neve Porinuik).

It was first round of the National Cup for City’s junior teams and there were wins for the under 18 and under 14 girls teams and the under 16 boys team. The under 16 boys and girls teams received walkover wins.

Results: U18 Girls beat Bedford 1-0 (Scarlett Walker); U14 Boys beat Cambridge City 6-0 (William James 3, Ewan Fletcher 2, Oliver Siddorns); I14 Girls beat Cambridge South 6-0 (Isla Hastings 2, Florence Wilding 2, Ellie Morris, Matilda Ferguson).