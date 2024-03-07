Hatful of PANVAC throwing medals, golden displays by Jack and Jessica, and first lady Kayleigh

Simon Achurch. Photo David Lowndes.

​It's unusual to stage an athletics competition outdoors at this time of year. The reasons became apparent when competitors got drenched on Saturday, and then had to contend with fog and ice during the early events on Sunday.

Andrea Jenkins rose to the occasion winning over 45 hammer gold with a distance of 42.59m. She also won weighted throw gold and discus silver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Achurch also picked up two over 45 golds. He threw the discus 32.22m and the javelin 34.20m. Achurch also collected weighted throw and hammer silver.

Simon Achurch. Photo David Lowndes.

Tim Needham won silver in the over 70 discus and weighted throw, while Kevin Bates picked up hammer and weighted throw bronze in the same age group.

Sally Pusey won over 55 hammer silver with a throw of 26.12m.

The shot put competitions were non championship events so no medals were awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this Bates, Achurch and Pusey all won their competitions.

Jack Wheatley.

EASTERN INDOOR CHAMPS

PANVAC athletes Jack Wheatley and Jessica Dixon-Walker won 60m hurdles gold in the Eastern Indoor Championship at Lee Valley.

Wheatley clocked a time of 8.30, his second quickest career performance, and Dixon-Walker finished in 9.38.

Dylan Phillips won the senior men's high jump gold with a best clearance of 1.85m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Marsh won the senior men's 400m silver in a time of 53.18 while Sean O’Donnell bagged a bronze in the Under 17 60m in a personal best (PB) of 7.03.

Sophie Badham placed seventh in the under 20 60m final with an 8.24 PB.

FIRST LADY KAYLEIGH

Yaxley's Kayleigh Longfoot picked up her second career race win on Sunday, clocking 39.01 to finish as first lady in the Oulton Park 10k.

Helpston’s Steve Robinson recorded a time of 34.41 for his 20th place finish in Sunday’s Leicester 10k. Brian Corleys of Bushfield was just eight seconds further back in 21st

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANVAC’s Maggie Skinner finished as 14th lady in a time of 40.23.

Helpston Harrier Ruth Jones ran a time of 39.32 to finish as 85th lady in a high quality Trafford 10k.

Daniel Holland of Yaxley was also in action at Trafford finishing 459th with a 37.24 PB.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Alex Curtis placed 247th out of over 13,000 finishers in Sunday's Cambridge Half Marathon. His time of 1:17.57 represented a four minute PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington veteran Martin Stevens rolled back the years clocking 1:24.57, his fastest half marathon for eight years. Tom Berry, also of Werrington finished in a time of 1:35.26.

Richard Arden crossed the line in 1:27.43. The Bushfield Jogger was one second behind Orton based Wayne Bradley.

Eye’s Sam Cullen clocked 1:29.11 to finish as 107th lady while her Eye team-mate Emma Richmond crossed the line in a time of 1:37.27.

PANVAC’s Simon Northcott ran well, finishing in 1:26.08, while clubmate Elisabeth Sennit Clough recorded a time of 1:39.04.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Wilson led the Thorney challenge, finishing in 1:29.55.

Richard Coles clocked 1:35.50, with Darrell Cave crossing the line in 1:37.35, ahead of Chloe Bedford who recorded a decent time of 1:39.57.

FROSBITE LEAGUE

It’s the final race of the season on Sunday with Huntingdon BRJ hosting at Jubilee Park, Huntingdon.

Junior races start at 9.45am with the senior race due to get off at 10.30.