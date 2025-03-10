Harley hopes to heal after his final bareknuckle boxing fight

Callan Harley with sister Shinead.

​Callan Harley has revealed the heartbreak behind what will be his final bareknuckle boxing fight.

​The city man is coming out of retirement to fight in Wolverhampton this month in memory of his sister, Shinead Francis.

She was 28 years old when she died in a car crash last August.

Harley says his clash with Jordan Ward in Wolverhampton on Saturday is his ‘healing fight.

City bareknuckle boxing stars Callan Harley (left) and Martin Reffell.

The 38 year old from Paston said: “We were so close. We were best friends. I was at such a low point after we lost her. I was in a really bad way. I stayed strong until after the funeral and after that it was ‘what now?’

“I was drinking a lot. “I needed to get out of it, but at the same time I think I needed to do that. I decided to sign up for one last bareknuckle fight and throw everything into training.’

“I want to do one last fight in Shinead’s memory. I know it’s not a conventional way of grieving, but I was struggling to talk to people about how I felt. I rang for grievance counselling and it was hard to get anyone to talk to.

“I decided I would have to do it my way and Shinead used to come to all my bareknuckle fights. It was something we did together. It hasn’t made it easier, but I feel better equipped to deal with it.

“I had retired. In my head I thought: ‘I’ve had six fights and I’m happy with what I’ve achieved.’

“I fought for the British title (against Jonny Jones in March, 2023) and the better man won on the night. I still enjoyed it though. It was one of my favourite fights and I was happy with what I had done in bareknuckle boxing.

“I’m happy to call it a day after the next one. I have never felt so ready for a fight. This is my healing fight. This is special. This is for my sister. People say I have to win, but for me, it’s more about putting a chapter to bed.

“I don’t want to walk through him in 10 seconds. That would be disappointing. I want all the long days and sacrifices to be worth it. I want to dog deep and if I don’t win it will have been a great fight that people have enjoyed watching.”

Harley says he has ‘never felt fitter and stronger’ as he pushes himself hard in the build up to his fighting farewell.

He works for Prestige Pipelaying in March and said: “My boss has let me take a (punch) bag into work, so I’m getting there at five thirty every morning and doing some rounds on the bag before taking the truck to Norwich. I then get back and go to the gym and spar Martin (Reffell). They are long days.”

Tickets for Harley’s farewell fight are available from 07544 364269.