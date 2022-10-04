Hard work pays off as Bourne Deeping Hockey Club bang in the goals against Cambridge Uni

Bourne Deeping found their goalscoring touch at the weekend.

Having failed to trouble the scorers last week, the Dragons had worked hard throughout the week’s training sessions on their creativity and attacking play.

This shift in mindset to a more aggressive attacking style paid immediate dividends with Hugo Brill opening the scoring for Bourne Deeping within the first two minutes.

With a front five hunting in pairs and 3s, Cambridge could find no respite; no sooner had they won the ball than a Dragon was snapping at their heels. The pressure was mounting on the home side, and with Bourne Deeping strikers under strict instructions to shoot on sight, the goal, or at least the fencing behind it took a pounding.

However, the Dragons’ profligacy in front of goal soon came back to bite them; having survived another barrage, Cambs broke quickly and a poor tackle in the circle gave them their first penalty corner which they duly converted to tie the game.

Another Cambs short corner, this time struck low to the ‘keeper’s right, Brewer saved off the line only for the ball to deflect to the incoming injector.

His shot was partially blocked by a grounded Brewer but looked to be heading in before the stacked pads of Sarsby in goal shut the door.

This was a key moment in the game and, spurred on by that near miss, the Dragons attacked with even more ferocity.

Joseph Moisey hit a rocket which the ‘keeper did well to get a glove to, tipping it onto the crossbar and away, Edlington and Hutton also came close, and even Andrew Kind found himself with time in the D to wind up for a wonder goal – his well struck reverse hit narrowly missing the top corner.

A penalty corner led to a game of pin ball in the Cambridge D, but just when it seemed the Cambs ‘keeper had made another great save, Ben Brittain pounced to knock home the rebound to ensure the Dragons went into the halftime break 2-1 up.

The second half started in the same vein as the 1st; Alex Hutton giving the away side a 2-goal cushion with a brilliantly taken reverse stick shot. As confidence increased, so did the composure in front of goal. With Sarsby relegated to spectator for long periods, Bourne Deeping attacked in waves.

James Watkins and Isaac Charles held the centre of the pitch allowing defenders Will Gray, Edward Moisey, and Joe Garner to overlap, while the cool head and accurate distribution of Andy Briault from centre back launched attack after attack. Joseph Moisey added a fourth goal before Cambs again converted a penalty corner to bring the score back to 4-2.

However, this proved to be just a blip as Robin Edlington opened his account for the season and then quickly doubled his tally along with Brittain as the penny seemed to finally drop that the ball just has to cross the line, not break the backboard.

