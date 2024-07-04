Hang out the Grand Prix bunting for Nathan, plus boxer wins Peterborough Schools 1500m title

Peterborough Schools 1500m champion Reggie Baker (left) with big brother Alfie at the Embankment track.

​Nathan Bunting pulled off a fine win in the second race of the 2024 Peterborough 5k Grand Prix Series.

​Unaffected by the heat, the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ace charged his way round Ferry Meadows to win in a time of 15.28.

March AC’s Andrew Jakeman finished 2nd in 15.43, with James Orrell 3rd with a 15.51 clocking. Hunts AC man Orrell won the first race in the series which took place at Eye two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Haw of PANVAC placed 4th in 16.01 with fellow PANVAC men Tobias Goodwin and Kai Chilvers 7th and 8th with times of 16.10 and 16.14 respectively.

The PANVAC procession did not stop there with Steve Wilkinson 12th in 16.43 and Dan Lewis 14th in 16.49.

Yaxley pair Darren Wells and Darren Hillier placed 16th and 20th with respective times of 17.20 and 17.38

Hunts AC’s Marcela Gracova won the ladies race in a time of 18.52. PANVAC’s Josie Knight was 3rd in 19.11 with Olivia Walker, also of PANVAC, finishing 5th with a 19.34 clocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Piccaver of Yaxley made the top 10 placing 9th in 20.22 with Shara Jones of Helpston 11th in a time of 20.38.

Zion Demba of Thorney Runners took 12th place with 20.42 10 seconds up on PANVAC’s Rebecca Lee in 15th. Abi Branston and Ros Loutit finished one second apart in 16th and 17th with Branston leading the Yaxley pair home in a time of 20.56.

The junior 5k was won by Hunts AC’s Milo Gray with his club-mate Esme Lyndon the leading girl.

Toby Staines and Finlay Smith, both of PANVAC were 4th and 6th with respective times of 9.48 and 9.57.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzy Hurn of PANVAC was 3rd girl in 11.28 with Elena Faulkner of Yaxley 9th in 12.45, eight seconds ahead of 10th placed Emma Granville of Yaxley.

The 3rd race in the series will take place at Werrington on Wednesday 10th July.

ROUND-UP

Sean O’Donnell of PANVAC won his 100m race at a Watford Open Graded Meeting in a time of 10.97. Molly Peel, who also represents PANVAC, clocked 4:41.13 in the 1,500m.

Helpston Harrier George Bailey won the half marathon at the Peterborough Running Festival on Sunday. Bailey clocked a time of 1:14.14 on the multi lap Ferry Meadows course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaxley's Min Migs placed 14th in the 10k with a time of 40.23.

Paul Parkin clocked 2:52.37 and finished as 5th over 60 in the British Masters Multi Terrain Championship on Sunday.

The PANVAC veteran ran well on the 30km course which started and finished at Gravesend in Kent, and took in some of the steepest slopes in the North Downs

PETERBOROUGH SCHOOLS