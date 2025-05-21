HAITO students in great form in Kent knockdown tournament

By Alan Swann
Published 21st May 2025, 14:34 BST
First place finisher Ilze Pulina.placeholder image
First place finisher Ilze Pulina.
HAITO Karate Club members have enjoyed another outstanding competition.

The city club sent a Karate Kumite (sparring) team to the IKK (International Karate Kyokushinkaikan) Novice Knockdown tournament in Canterbury and they returned with one first place, four second places, a third place and a fourth place.

The successful students were...

1st place – Ilze Pulina

Second place finisher Martynas Barzdaitis.placeholder image
Second place finisher Martynas Barzdaitis.

2nd place – Martynas Barzdaitis

2nd place – Calvin Schelts

2nd place – Rebeka Pulina

2nd place – Jacob Barker

3rd place – Mija O’Neil

4th place – Sreya Bibin

Related topics:Kent
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice