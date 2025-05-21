HAITO students in great form in Kent knockdown tournament
HAITO Karate Club members have enjoyed another outstanding competition.
The city club sent a Karate Kumite (sparring) team to the IKK (International Karate Kyokushinkaikan) Novice Knockdown tournament in Canterbury and they returned with one first place, four second places, a third place and a fourth place.
The successful students were...
1st place – Ilze Pulina
2nd place – Martynas Barzdaitis
2nd place – Calvin Schelts
2nd place – Rebeka Pulina
2nd place – Jacob Barker
3rd place – Mija O’Neil
4th place – Sreya Bibin