HAITO Karate Club students dominated their own martial arts event

Tauras Jucevicius celebrates his gold medal.

The city’s HAITO Karate Club dominated their own martial arts event.

The hosts won 24 medals, including nine golds, at the Kyokushin Karate Novice Kumite tournament at their home base in Wharf Road, Woodston.

Students as young as five years old took part in front of a packed and enthusiastic crowd full of families, friends and instructors.

For HAITO Aasiya Marzia Shahjahan clinched gold in the Girls 5-7 Year Old division and in the Boys 5-7 Year Old (lighter weight) category, Tauras Jucevicius also took first place.

Aasiya Marzia Shahjahan celebrates her gold medal.

The success continued in the older age groups, with Zainab Maryam Shahjahan earning gold and Leonor Da Silva taking silver in the Girls 8-9 Year Old (lighter weight) division, while Ohonmoimen Ejere secured a bronze. Jasmine Barrosa Marques added another bronze in the Girls 8-9 Year Old (heavier weight) category.

The 10/11-year-old divisions saw further triumphs for HAITO. Dominika Dubiel claimed gold and Kotryna Skiba silver in the lighter weight category, with Elizaveta Hodana earning a bronze in the heavier weight division. Robert Cristian Buzatu and Oluwatimilehin Adelabu took gold and silver respectively in the Boys 10-11 Year Old (lighter weight) division, with Stanley Crossan–Ward securing bronze. William Fisher also earned a bronze in the heavyweight category.

In the Girls 12-13 Year Old divisions. Sreya Bibin took gold, and Zina Ringler-Berisha secured bronze in the (lighter weight) category. In the heavier weight division, Rebeka Pulina triumphed with a gold medal, and Mija Anastasija Oneil took silver.

The Boys 12-13 Year Old (lighter weight) division saw Simas Jucevicius take gold and Darius Junevic silver, while Adam Pilarski and David Alexandru Buzatu secured gold and silver respectively in the heavier weight category, with Martynas Barzdaitis adding another bronze.

The competitors at the HAITO competition.

Sensei Gabija Kalinauskaite, the organizer of the event and founder of HAITO Karate, expressed immense pride in all the participants, highlighting the courage and effort displayed by every young karatekas. She also extended her gratitude to the instructors, parents, and volunteers whose support was crucial to the tournament's smooth execution. The visiting clubs were also acknowledged for their participation in making the event a resounding success.

HAITO Karate welcomes anyone inspired by these young warriors to get in touch and learn more about joining their club.

Further information is available from https://haitokarate.com/