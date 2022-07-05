Gunthorpe gymnast's glorious summer has continued with European Championship selection

Jarman, who trains at Huntingdon Gym Club, will also compete in the Commonwealth Games for England in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.

Jarman (20) travelled to the Tokyo Olympics as a GB reserve last summer and these two latest selections confirm he is now one of the top performers in the country. Three members of that Olympic team will compete alongside Jarman in Munich, Joe Fraser from the City of Birmingham club and James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran from Pegasus. Two-time individual European medallist Courtney Tulloch from South Essex has also been selected.