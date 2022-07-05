Gunthorpe gymnast's glorious summer has continued with European Championship selection

Those Championships take place in Munich, Germany between August 11 and August 21.
Jarman, who trains at Huntingdon Gym Club, will also compete in the Commonwealth Games for England in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.
Jarman (20) travelled to the Tokyo Olympics as a GB reserve last summer and these two latest selections confirm he is now one of the top performers in the country. Three members of that Olympic team will compete alongside Jarman in Munich, Joe Fraser from the City of Birmingham club and James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran from Pegasus. Two-time individual European medallist Courtney Tulloch from South Essex has also been selected.
Jarman competed in the 2021 European Championships after leapfrogging many older and more experienced gymnasts.
His long-term goal in the Paris Olympics of 2024.