Jake Jarman in action at the 2022 British Championships. Photo: Naomi Baker Getty Images.

Jarman was proud, pleased and relieved to win selection for a home games after an injury-plagued year. It will be his first Commonwealth Games after the 20 year-old travelled to Tokyo as a reserve for the GB Olympic team last summer.

Jarman is part of a five-man England team for Birmingham alongside Tokyo team members Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarrnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch

‘’Im very grateful to be part of such an amazing team,” Jarman said. “It’s been a tough few months dealing with a few injuries, which had set me back, but I’ve overcome them and I’m excited to compete in front of a home crowd.’’

Jaraman won two titles in the 2022 British Championships in March, claiming gold medals on both the floor and vault events.

The Commonwealth Games gymnastics events take place at Arena Birmingham from Friday, July 29 to Saturday, August 6.

Jarman competed for GB at the European Championships last year to continue a steady progression for the Hunts Gym Club member. Olympic gold medalist Louis Smith from Eye was also a member of the Hunts club and coached by Ben Howells. Jarman leapfrogged many more experienced gymnasts to make that European Championship side to show how highly he is rated.

His strongest formats are floor & vault where his routines are recognised as ‘world class’ and providing he keeps clean should give him the greatest chance of medalling in Birmingham.

Jarman is a member of the Huntingdon Olympic Gymnastics Club.

Jarman has previously won silver and bronze medals at the 2016 British Championships as an under 16, silver and bronze at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Games, silver at the 2018 Junior European Championships, silver and bronze at the 20128 British Championships and silver and bronze again at the 2019 British Championships, at under 18 level.

Jarman has also won two Masters vault championships.