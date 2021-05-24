Gunthorpe gymnast just misses out on the Tokyo Olympics

Jake Jarman in action.

The 19 year-old received the heartbreaking news today (May 24). Jarman had performed well in the recent European Championships, but it wasn’t enough to force him into a four-man team for Tokyo.

Double Olympic champion, Max Whitlock MBE, will lead the British challenge in the Japanese capital, and will be joined by current world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, current British all-around champion James Hall and 2021 European medallist Giarnni Regini-Moran.

The successful team members all came through a rigorous judging and selection process.